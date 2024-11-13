College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 13 Published 12:48 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The Kent State Golden Flashes versus the Auburn Tigers is one of many strong options on Wednesday in SEC play. To assist you, we’re offering picks against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tennessee -25.5 vs. Montana

Matchup: Montana Grizzlies at Tennessee Volunteers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 42.9 points

Tennessee by 42.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -25.5

Tennessee -25.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 42.9 points

Pick: Auburn -20.5 vs. Kent State

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Auburn Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 42.2 points

Auburn by 42.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -20.5

Auburn -20.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Troy +13 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Troy Trojans at Arkansas Razorbacks

Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 7.4 points

Arkansas by 7.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -13

Arkansas -13 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Cal +8.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Vanderbilt Commodores

Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 3.1 points

Vanderbilt by 3.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -8.5

Vanderbilt -8.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: SEC Network+

