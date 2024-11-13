College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 13 Published 12:48 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in the AAC has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the North Texas Mean Green and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Continue reading for all our picks against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Charlotte -2.5 vs. Richmond

Matchup: Richmond Spiders at Charlotte 49ers

Richmond Spiders at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Charlotte by 27.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Charlotte by 27.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Charlotte -2.5

Charlotte -2.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Tulsa -8.5 vs. Oral Roberts

Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulsa by 35.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulsa by 35.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulsa -8.5

Tulsa -8.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: North Texas +1.5 vs. Minnesota

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Minnesota Golden Gophers

North Texas Mean Green at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Minnesota -1.5

Minnesota -1.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: B1G+

