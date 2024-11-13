Chapel Hart to headline for Northwest Soiree on March 29 Published 9:11 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Foundation is proud to announce Chapel Hart as their headlining entertainment for the 2025 Northwest Soiree Masquerade Among the Stars and that tickets go on sale Nov. 13 at noon. The Soiree is set to take place on March 29 at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts at 6 p.m.

Chapel Hart is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart with their cousin Trea Swindle. Together these southern belles have gone beyond their hometown in Poplarville. The trio rose to fame on America’s Got Talent and were the second group to ever receive a “group golden buzzer.”

Their trio accentuates each of their distinct vocals heavy on their southern sound with a side of gospel inspiration. They have been featured in publications like People, Rolling Stone and Parade magazines, various television programs, and have been featured on CMT’s Next Women of Country.

They have amassed fans from all over the world. The Northwest Foundation is pleased to announce that they will join the college for this masked night of fun and fundraising.

“The Northwest Soiree is the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia,” said Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, Patti Gordon. “The formal, ticketed event will honor recipients who have contributed to the legacy of excellence at Northwest.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Soiree or the Northwest Foundation, please visit https://www.northwestms.edu/ about/foundation/northwest- soiree

To purchase tickets for the Northwest Soiree, please visit https://www.heindlcenter.org/.

