Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the UAB vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, Nov. 16 Published 9:24 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (8-2) and UAB Blazers (2-7) will battle in a clash of AAC foes at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Memphis vs. UAB?

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. UAB Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Memphis 39, UAB 21

Memphis 39, UAB 21 Memphis is -610 on the moneyline, and UAB is +433.

Memphis has won six of the eight games it was favored on the moneyline this season (75%).

The Tigers have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -610 or shorter and won them all.

UAB has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Blazers have not won as an underdog of +433 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The Tigers have an 85.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (-14.5)



Memphis is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Tigers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

UAB has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Blazers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)

Under (62.5) Memphis and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday’s over/under of 62.5 points three times this season.

This season, three of UAB’s games have ended with a score higher than 62.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 58.9 points per game, 3.6 points fewer than the over/under of 62.5 for this game.

Key Stats Splits

Memphis Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 58.5 55.9 Implied Total AVG 35.0 37.4 32.0 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 5-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 UAB Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 55.4 57.3 Implied Total AVG 35.1 32.0 38.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-3 0-3

