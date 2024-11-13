Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, November 13
Published 12:17 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies versus the Illinois Fighting Illini is one of many compelling options on Wednesday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available in this article.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Illinois -22.5 vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Illinois by 71.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois (-22.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
ATS Pick: Santa Clara -16.5 vs. North Dakota State
- Matchup: North Dakota State Bison at Santa Clara Broncos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Santa Clara by 54.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Santa Clara (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Georgia State +5.5 vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Georgia State by 30.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jacksonville State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Tennessee State +3.5 vs. Howard
- Matchup: Howard Bison vs. Tennessee State Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Tennessee State by 31 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Howard (-3.5)
ATS Pick: Wyoming +22.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Wyoming by 8.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-22.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Tennessee -25.5 vs. Montana
- Matchup: Montana Grizzlies at Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Tennessee by 54.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee (-25.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee -9.5 vs. Evansville
- Matchup: Evansville Purple Aces at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 37.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Middle Tennessee (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Tulsa -9.5 vs. Oral Roberts
- Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Tulsa by 36.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulsa (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Long Beach State +15.5 vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at San Francisco Dons
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Long Beach State by 9.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Francisco (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
