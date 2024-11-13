Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, November 13

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, November 13

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies versus the Illinois Fighting Illini is one of many compelling options on Wednesday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available in this article.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Illinois -22.5 vs. Oakland

  • Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 13
  • Computer Projection: Illinois by 71.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Illinois (-22.5)
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Santa Clara -16.5 vs. North Dakota State

  • Matchup: North Dakota State Bison at Santa Clara Broncos
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 13
  • Computer Projection: Santa Clara by 54.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Santa Clara (-16.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Georgia State +5.5 vs. Jacksonville State

  • Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 13
  • Computer Projection: Georgia State by 30.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Jacksonville State (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Tennessee State +3.5 vs. Howard

  • Matchup: Howard Bison vs. Tennessee State Tigers
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 13
  • Computer Projection: Tennessee State by 31 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Howard (-3.5)

ATS Pick: Wyoming +22.5 vs. Texas Tech

  • Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 13
  • Computer Projection: Wyoming by 8.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas Tech (-22.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Tennessee -25.5 vs. Montana

  • Matchup: Montana Grizzlies at Tennessee Volunteers
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 13
  • Computer Projection: Tennessee by 54.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tennessee (-25.5)
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee -9.5 vs. Evansville

  • Matchup: Evansville Purple Aces at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 13
  • Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 37.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Middle Tennessee (-9.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Tulsa -9.5 vs. Oral Roberts

  • Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 13
  • Computer Projection: Tulsa by 36.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulsa (-9.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Long Beach State +15.5 vs. San Francisco

  • Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at San Francisco Dons
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 13
  • Computer Projection: Long Beach State by 9.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: San Francisco (-15.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

