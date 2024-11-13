Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 14
Published 8:17 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The Grand Canyon Antelopes versus the Arizona State Sun Devils is one of many compelling options on Thursday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available here.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Arizona State +5.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Arizona State by 35.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grand Canyon (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Utah Valley -5.5 vs. North Dakota
- Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Utah Valley by 33 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Utah Valley (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Northern Colorado +2.5 vs. South Dakota State
- Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Northern Colorado by 17.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Dakota State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: IUPUI -1.5 vs. Eastern Michigan
- Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at IUPUI Jaguars
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: IUPUI by 18 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: IUPUI (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nicholls State +5.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels at Northern Kentucky Norse
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Chattanooga -11.5 vs. Morehead State
- Matchup: Morehead State Eagles at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Chattanooga by 27 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: LSU +7.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: LSU by 7.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Buffalo +4.5 vs. Bryant
- Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Buffalo by 9.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bryant (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Lindenwood -1.5 vs. New Orleans
- Matchup: Lindenwood Lions vs. New Orleans Privateers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Lindenwood by 15.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lindenwood (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Seattle U -6.5 vs. Cal Poly
- Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at Cal Poly Mustangs
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Seattle U by 18.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Seattle U (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.