Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 14

Published 8:17 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Grand Canyon Antelopes versus the Arizona State Sun Devils is one of many compelling options on Thursday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available here.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Arizona State +5.5 vs. Grand Canyon

  • Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • Computer Projection: Arizona State by 35.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Grand Canyon (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

ATS Pick: Utah Valley -5.5 vs. North Dakota

  • Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • Computer Projection: Utah Valley by 33 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Utah Valley (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: Summit League Network

ATS Pick: Northern Colorado +2.5 vs. South Dakota State

  • Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • Computer Projection: Northern Colorado by 17.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: South Dakota State (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: Summit League Network

ATS Pick: IUPUI -1.5 vs. Eastern Michigan

  • Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at IUPUI Jaguars
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • Computer Projection: IUPUI by 18 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: IUPUI (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

ATS Pick: Nicholls State +5.5 vs. Northern Kentucky

  • Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels at Northern Kentucky Norse
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Northern Kentucky (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

ATS Pick: Chattanooga -11.5 vs. Morehead State

  • Matchup: Morehead State Eagles at Chattanooga Mocs
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • Computer Projection: Chattanooga by 27 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chattanooga (-11.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

ATS Pick: LSU +7.5 vs. Kansas State

  • Matchup: LSU Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • Computer Projection: LSU by 7.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Kansas State (-7.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

ATS Pick: Buffalo +4.5 vs. Bryant

  • Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs at Buffalo Bulls
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • Computer Projection: Buffalo by 9.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Bryant (-4.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

ATS Pick: Lindenwood -1.5 vs. New Orleans

  • Matchup: Lindenwood Lions vs. New Orleans Privateers
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • Computer Projection: Lindenwood by 15.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Lindenwood (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

ATS Pick: Seattle U -6.5 vs. Cal Poly

  • Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at Cal Poly Mustangs
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • Computer Projection: Seattle U by 18.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Seattle U (-6.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

