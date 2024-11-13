Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:30 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Nov. 5

Willa St., 70 year old male with low blood pressure and nausea.

London Cove, male subject has fallen, lift assist only.

Jones St., structure fire behind a residence.

Broad St., 61 year old male unresponsive, is breathing.

Hwy. 6E, KFC, vehicle on fire.

Perkins Lane, 5 year old child with possible allergic reaction.

Nov. 6

Lester St., 85 year old male with chest pain, Lifeguard also en route.

Hickory Lane, 84 year old male with severe pain.

Hwy. 51S, across from Expert Auto Glass, two vehicle accident, one driver is requesting

Lifeguard.

Keating Road & Hwy. 35, county reporting vehicle accident, unknown injuries, officers are en

route.

Nov. 7

Public Square, Municipal Courtroom, subject have a possible seizure, Lifeguard also en route.

Hwy. 51, across from South Panola football field, vehicle has hit a building, unknown injuries.

Dickey Dr., 25 year old male with dizziness.

Autumnwood Cove, 81 year old female with low blood pressure, Lifeguard has been toned.

Nov. 8

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, fire alarm.

Randy Hendrix Dr., smoke alarm.

Hwy. 35S, 88 year old male has fallen, been down for two days.

Lester St., 89 year old male has fallen.

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, vehicle accident in the parking lot.

College St., Batesville Elementary School, child having an allergic reaction.

Jackson St., male has been bitten by a dog.

Boothe St., 53 year old male with altered mental status.

Draper St., caller advises she has locked herself out of the house.

Martinez St., female subject having difficulty breathing.

Nov. 9

Panola Ave., 43 year old male having a medical emergency.

Vasser St., 42 year old male with a possible seizure.

Patterson St., smoke alarm.

Hwys. 6 & 51, McDonald’s area, two vehicle accident with injuries, unsure if roadway is blocked.

Nov. 10

Martinez & MLK St. area, BPD on scene with a subject involved in a vehicle accident, Lifeguard

has been toned.

Broad St., 53 year old female complaining of stomach pain.

Lifeguard facility, female subject having a medical emergency.

Hwy. 6, near Mr. Jiffy store, Ford Fiesta on fire.

Nov. 11

West St., fire alarm.

Randy Hendrix Dr., North Mississippi Crisis Center, fire alarm.

Old Lake Cove, 76 year old female has fallen and is bleeding, Lifeguard is en route.

Hwy. 51S, 94 year old male has general weakness.

Hwy. 6 & Mt. Olivet, near Powell’s Country Store, grass fire.

Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Apartments, 57 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Gracie Cove, 66 year old male with general weakness and difficulty breathing.

Eureka St., 73 year old male unresponsive.