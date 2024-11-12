Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears will be up against the second-ranked rushing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (79 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Spears a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dig into his upcoming matchup versus the Vikings.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears has 30.1 fantasy points (five per game), 59th at his position and 243rd in the NFL.

Looking at his past three games, Spears has averaged 5.9 fantasy points (17.7 total). He has rushed for 113 yards on 28 carries, with one touchdown, and has four yards receiving on five catches (five targets).

Looking at his past five games, Spears has averaged 5.4 fantasy points (26.9 total). He has rushed for 140 yards on 36 carries, with one touchdown, and has 69 yards receiving on 11 catches (11 targets).

Tyjae Spears picked up 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

In his worst game of the season — Week 6 versus the Indianapolis Colts — Spears finished with 2.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 27 yards.

