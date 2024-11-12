Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will face the Minnesota Vikings and their second-ranked rushing defense (79 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pollard’s game versus the Vikings this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Pollard is 22nd at his position and 54th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 100 (11.1 per game).

Pollard has 57 carries for 266 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 68 receiving yards on 10 catches (11 targets) over his past three games. He has picked up 33.4 fantasy points (11.1 per game) in that time.

In his past five games, Pollard has picked up 54.7 fantasy points (10.9 per game). He has rushed for 420 yards on 90 carries, with one touchdown, and has 67 yards receiving on 15 catches (20 targets).

In his best game of the season, Tony Pollard finished with 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Pollard accumulated 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, which was his worst game of the season.

