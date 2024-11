Paula Lynn Butler Moses, 68 Published 7:39 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Paula Lynn Butler Moses, 68, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at her home in Como.

Funeral services for Paula will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Lifepoint Church in Senatobia with the interment to follow at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.