November 12 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:36 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets versus the New York Rangers is one of many solid options on Tuesday’s NHL slate.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding Tuesday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch November 12 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Florida Panthers 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.