NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 13 Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the Indiana Pacers squaring off against the Orlando Magic.

Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 13

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN

FDSFL and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

NBCS-PH and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Thunder -14.5

Thunder -14.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 24.3 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 24.3 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)

Over (223 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSOK

ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and CHSN

MSG and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BOS

YES and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets -4.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.5 total projected points)

Over (218.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC

SCHN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET

FDSWI and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSSW

MNMT2 and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSN

KATU and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Kings -6.5

Kings -6.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 0.1 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 0.1 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)

Over (228.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

