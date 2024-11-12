NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 13
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024
There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the Indiana Pacers squaring off against the Orlando Magic.
Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 13
Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Thunder -14.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 24.3 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Rockets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Kings -6.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 0.1 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.