NBA Best Bets: Lakers vs. Grizzlies Picks for November 13 Published 11:39 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (6-4) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE.

To find the best bets you can place on Wednesday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Anthony Davis Over 27.5 PTS

Anthony Davis’ 31.2 points per game average is 3.7 points more than Wednesday’s over/under.

So far this season, Davis is 7-for-11 at hitting the over on the total set for his points prop.

The Lakers are at the seventh spot in the NBA’s scoring rankings (116.6 points per game), while the Grizzlies concede the 14th-lowest amount of points (111.5 per game).

Los Angeles has a 5-1 record when finishing with more points than 111.5.

Bet on Anthony Davis Props with BetMGM

Santi Aldama Over 11.5 PTS

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.8 points during the 2024-25 season, 1.3 higher than Wednesday’s prop total.

Aldama has gone over four times on a points prop this season (in 12 opportunities).

Memphis’ squad is currently the third-ranked scoring team in the NBA (120.9 points per game), while Los Angeles is 23rd in points conceded (116.9 per game).

Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more points than 116.9.

Bet on Santi Aldama Props with BetMGM

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6.5)

Los Angeles’ record against the spread is 6-4-0.

Memphis has six wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the Lakers have two wins ATS (2-2).

The Grizzlies are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (230.5)





In five of 10 games this season, the Lakers and their opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points.

The Grizzlies have combined with their opponent to score more than 230.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Los Angeles’ contests this year have an average point total of 228.7, 1.8 more points than this game’s over/under.

Memphis has a 227.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, three more points than this game’s total.

The Lakers score the 24th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Grizzlies’ offense puts up the sixth-most.

The Lakers are the league’s sixth-ranked scoring defense while the Grizzlies are the 16th-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (+230)

The Lakers have been favorites in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Grizzlies have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 3-1 when it’s favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Memphis has yet to enter a game this year with longer moneyline odds than +230.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.