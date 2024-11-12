How to Watch the NBA Today, November 13 Published 10:27 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

In one of the 11 intriguing games on the NBA schedule today, the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets will meet at Toyota Center.

Coverage of all the NBA action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

Watch the NBA Today – November 13

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN

FDSFL and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BOS

YES and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

NBCS-PH and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and CHSN

MSG and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSOK

ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET

FDSWI and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSSW

MNMT2 and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC

SCHN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSN

KATU and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

