How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream – November 12 Published 8:41 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) face the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 44.7% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

Ole Miss went 13-3 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Jaguars ranked 315th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rebels finished 310th.

Last year, the Rebels averaged only 0.8 fewer points per game (74.9) than the Jaguars gave up (75.7).

Ole Miss went 11-3 last season when scoring more than 75.7 points.

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars shot 44.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.0% the Rebels’ opponents shot last season.

South Alabama put together a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 315th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Rebels finished 191st.

The Jaguars put up only 0.1 more points per game last year (74.0) than the Rebels gave up to opponents (73.9).

South Alabama had a 14-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Ole Miss put up 76.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.7 more points than it averaged in away games (70.0).

Defensively the Rebels played better at home last year, giving up 71.6 points per game, compared to 76.9 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Ole Miss performed better in home games last year, making 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in road games.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

South Alabama scored 79.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.

In 2023-24, the Jaguars conceded 1.0 fewer points per game at home (75.2) than on the road (76.2).

South Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (32.4%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 LIU W 90-60 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/8/2024 Grambling W 66-64 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/12/2024 South Alabama – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/16/2024 Colorado State – Landers Center 11/21/2024 Oral Roberts – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Central Michigan L 74-70 Mitchell Center 11/8/2024 @ Nicholls State W 70-64 David R. Stopher Gymnasium 11/12/2024 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/16/2024 Mercer – Mitchell Center 11/18/2024 Spring Hill – Mitchell Center

