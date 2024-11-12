How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream – November 12
Published 8:41 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024
The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) face the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 44.7% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
- Ole Miss went 13-3 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Jaguars ranked 315th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rebels finished 310th.
- Last year, the Rebels averaged only 0.8 fewer points per game (74.9) than the Jaguars gave up (75.7).
- Ole Miss went 11-3 last season when scoring more than 75.7 points.
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars shot 44.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.0% the Rebels’ opponents shot last season.
- South Alabama put together a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.
- The Jaguars were the 315th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Rebels finished 191st.
- The Jaguars put up only 0.1 more points per game last year (74.0) than the Rebels gave up to opponents (73.9).
- South Alabama had a 14-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Ole Miss put up 76.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.7 more points than it averaged in away games (70.0).
- Defensively the Rebels played better at home last year, giving up 71.6 points per game, compared to 76.9 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Ole Miss performed better in home games last year, making 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in road games.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- South Alabama scored 79.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.
- In 2023-24, the Jaguars conceded 1.0 fewer points per game at home (75.2) than on the road (76.2).
- South Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (32.4%).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|LIU
|W 90-60
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/8/2024
|Grambling
|W 66-64
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/12/2024
|South Alabama
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/16/2024
|Colorado State
|–
|Landers Center
|11/21/2024
|Oral Roberts
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Central Michigan
|L 74-70
|Mitchell Center
|11/8/2024
|@ Nicholls State
|W 70-64
|David R. Stopher Gymnasium
|11/12/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/16/2024
|Mercer
|–
|Mitchell Center
|11/18/2024
|Spring Hill
|–
|Mitchell Center
