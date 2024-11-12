How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12 Published 8:43 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The Florida Atlantic Owls versus the UCF Knights is one of five games on the Tuesday college basketball slate that has an AAC team in play.

Today’s AAC Games

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drexel Dragons at Temple Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls at UCF Knights

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners at Bradley Braves

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Warhawks at Rice Owls

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

