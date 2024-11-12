Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 25

Published 5:14 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 25

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) face the Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: KATU and FDSSE
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Trail Blazers
120.9 Points Avg. 105.5
111.5 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6
49.3% Field Goal % 42.6%
35.9% Three Point % 30.2%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 21.8 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Grizzlies.
  • Ja Morant adds 20.6 points, 9.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, and Santi Aldama contributes with 12.8 points, 3.7 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Jay Huff connects on 1.9 threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.
  • Jackson records 1.4 steals per game. Huff collects 1.9 blocks an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Trail Blazers’ Top Players

  • Jerami Grant puts up 18.1 points per game. He also contributes 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.
  • This season, Deandre Ayton is averaging 13.3 points, 1.0 assist and 10.5 rebounds per game.
  • Scoot Henderson also chips in with 11.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
  • Grant averages 2.5 made threes per game.
  • The Trail Blazers’ defensive efforts get a lift from Toumani Camara’s 1.6 steals and Donovan Clingan’s 1.6 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/15 Warriors Away
11/17 Nuggets Home
11/19 Nuggets Home
11/20 76ers Home
11/23 Bulls Away
11/25 Trail Blazers Home
11/27 Pistons Home
11/29 Pelicans Home
12/1 Pacers Home
12/3 Mavericks Away
12/5 Kings Home

Go see the Grizzlies or Trail Blazers in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Trail Blazers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/13 Timberwolves Home
11/17 Hawks Home
11/20 Thunder Away
11/22 Rockets Away
11/23 Rockets Away
11/25 Grizzlies Away
11/27 Pacers Away
11/29 Kings Home
12/1 Mavericks Home
12/3 Clippers Away
12/6 Jazz Home

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

More How to Watch

Lions, Bills, Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

Lions, Bills, Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 12

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 12

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 12

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 12

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow