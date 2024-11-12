Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 25 Published 5:14 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) face the Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: KATU and FDSSE

KATU and FDSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Trail Blazers 120.9 Points Avg. 105.5 111.5 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 49.3% Field Goal % 42.6% 35.9% Three Point % 30.2%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 21.8 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant adds 20.6 points, 9.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, and Santi Aldama contributes with 12.8 points, 3.7 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

Jay Huff connects on 1.9 threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.

Jackson records 1.4 steals per game. Huff collects 1.9 blocks an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Trail Blazers’ Top Players

Jerami Grant puts up 18.1 points per game. He also contributes 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.

This season, Deandre Ayton is averaging 13.3 points, 1.0 assist and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Scoot Henderson also chips in with 11.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Grant averages 2.5 made threes per game.

The Trail Blazers’ defensive efforts get a lift from Toumani Camara’s 1.6 steals and Donovan Clingan’s 1.6 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/15 Warriors – Away – 11/17 Nuggets – Home – 11/19 Nuggets – Home – 11/20 76ers – Home – 11/23 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Trail Blazers – Home – 11/27 Pistons – Home – 11/29 Pelicans – Home – 12/1 Pacers – Home – 12/3 Mavericks – Away – 12/5 Kings – Home –

Go see the Grizzlies or Trail Blazers in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Trail Blazers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/13 Timberwolves – Home – 11/17 Hawks – Home – 11/20 Thunder – Away – 11/22 Rockets – Away – 11/23 Rockets – Away – 11/25 Grizzlies – Away – 11/27 Pacers – Away – 11/29 Kings – Home – 12/1 Mavericks – Home – 12/3 Clippers – Away – 12/6 Jazz – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.