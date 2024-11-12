College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 12 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The Florida Atlantic Owls versus the UCF Knights is one of many compelling options on Tuesday in AAC play. To help you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: South Florida -23.5 vs. UAPB

Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at South Florida Bulls

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at South Florida Bulls Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 42.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Florida by 42.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Florida -23.5

South Florida -23.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Drexel +6.5 vs. Temple

Matchup: Drexel Dragons at Temple Owls

Drexel Dragons at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Drexel by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Drexel by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Temple -6.5

Temple -6.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Florida Atlantic +5.5 vs. UCF

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at UCF Knights

Florida Atlantic Owls at UCF Knights Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 7.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 7.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UCF -5.5

UCF -5.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Bradley -11.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Bradley Braves

UTSA Roadrunners at Bradley Braves Projected Favorite & Spread: Bradley by 17.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Bradley by 17.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Bradley -11.5

Bradley -11.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Rice -8.5 vs. UL Monroe

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks at Rice Owls

UL Monroe Warhawks at Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 13 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Rice by 13 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Rice -8.5

Rice -8.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.