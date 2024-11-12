Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), TE Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (231.9 yards allowed per game).

Is Okonkwo’s game against the Vikings this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy statistics.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 2.8

2.8 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Okonkwo has 21.3 fantasy points (2.4 per game) — 40th at his position, 279th in the league.

Across his past three games, Okonkwo has six receptions on 10 targets, for 66 yards, and has accumulated 1.5 fantasy points on average (4.6 in all).

In his past five games, Okonkwo has picked up 10.2 fantasy points (2.0 per game). He has 122 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Chigoziem Okonkwo picked up 7.5 fantasy points — two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown — in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season.

Okonkwo accumulated -0.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions.

Add Okonkwo to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!