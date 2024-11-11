UConn vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Monday, November 25
Published 8:04 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
The Memphis Tigers (2-0) meet the UConn Huskies (2-0) on Monday, November 25, 2024 at Lahaina Civic Center. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
UConn vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN2
- Location: Lahaina, Hawaii
- Venue: Lahaina Civic Center
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
UConn vs. Memphis 2023-24 Stats
|UConn
|Stat
|Memphis
|81.4
|Points For
|80.5
|63.4
|Points Against
|75.8
|49.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.0%
|39.2%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|42.8%
|35.8%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
|31.2%
|Opponent Three Point %
|34.0%
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UConn’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Tristen Newton scored 15.1 points per game and dished out 6.2 assists per outing last season.
- Donovan Clingan pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Cam Spencer knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Spencer collected 1.5 steals per game. Clingan averaged 2.5 blocks a game.
Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)
- David Jones contributed 21.8 points per game last season while tacking on 7.6 rebounds.
- Jahvon Quinerly collected 4.9 assists per game.
- Jones was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.5 per game.
- Jones grabbed 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge averaged 1.4 blocks a contest.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2024
|New Hampshire
|W 92-53
|XL Center
|11/13/2024
|Le Moyne
|–
|XL Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/19/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|–
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/25/2024
|Memphis
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/30/2024
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|–
|XL Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/4/2024
|Baylor
|–
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|W 80-74
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/15/2024
|Ohio
|–
|FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/21/2024
|San Francisco
|–
|Chase Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/25/2024
|UConn
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|–
|FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/8/2024
|Arkansas State
|–
|FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.