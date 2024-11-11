UConn vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Monday, November 25

UConn vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets - Monday, November 25

The Memphis Tigers (2-0) meet the UConn Huskies (2-0) on Monday, November 25, 2024 at Lahaina Civic Center. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

UConn vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

UConn vs. Memphis 2023-24 Stats

UConn Stat Memphis
81.4 Points For 80.5
63.4 Points Against 75.8
49.7% Field Goal % 46.0%
39.2% Opponent Field Goal % 42.8%
35.8% Three Point % 35.1%
31.2% Opponent Three Point % 34.0%

UConn’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Tristen Newton scored 15.1 points per game and dished out 6.2 assists per outing last season.
  • Donovan Clingan pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Cam Spencer knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
  • Spencer collected 1.5 steals per game. Clingan averaged 2.5 blocks a game.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • David Jones contributed 21.8 points per game last season while tacking on 7.6 rebounds.
  • Jahvon Quinerly collected 4.9 assists per game.
  • Jones was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.5 per game.
  • Jones grabbed 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge averaged 1.4 blocks a contest.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2024 New Hampshire W 92-53 XL Center
11/13/2024 Le Moyne XL Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/19/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce Harry A. Gampel Pavilion | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/25/2024 Memphis Lahaina Civic Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/30/2024 Maryland-Eastern Shore XL Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/4/2024 Baylor Harry A. Gampel Pavilion | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2024 @ UNLV W 80-74 Thomas & Mack Center
11/15/2024 Ohio FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/21/2024 San Francisco Chase Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/25/2024 UConn Lahaina Civic Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/8/2024 Arkansas State FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

