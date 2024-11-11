UConn vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Monday, November 25 Published 8:04 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (2-0) meet the UConn Huskies (2-0) on Monday, November 25, 2024 at Lahaina Civic Center. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

UConn vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

UConn vs. Memphis 2023-24 Stats

UConn Stat Memphis 81.4 Points For 80.5 63.4 Points Against 75.8 49.7% Field Goal % 46.0% 39.2% Opponent Field Goal % 42.8% 35.8% Three Point % 35.1% 31.2% Opponent Three Point % 34.0%

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UConn’s Top Players (2023-24)

Tristen Newton scored 15.1 points per game and dished out 6.2 assists per outing last season.

Donovan Clingan pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game.

Cam Spencer knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Spencer collected 1.5 steals per game. Clingan averaged 2.5 blocks a game.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

David Jones contributed 21.8 points per game last season while tacking on 7.6 rebounds.

Jahvon Quinerly collected 4.9 assists per game.

Jones was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.5 per game.

Jones grabbed 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge averaged 1.4 blocks a contest.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

UConn Schedule

Memphis Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.