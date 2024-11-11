Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, November 12
Published 2:29 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
The Tuesday college basketball schedule includes four games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Kentucky Wildcats taking on the Duke Blue Devils. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 83, Michigan State 71
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 12 points
- Pick ATS: Kansas (-6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Alabama Jaguars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: South Alabama 75, Ole Miss 64
- Projected Favorite: South Alabama by 11.4 points
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 12 Baylor Bears vs. Sam Houston Bearkats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Baylor 79, Sam Houston 78
- Projected Favorite: Baylor by 0.4 points
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 6 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 82, Kentucky 81
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 1 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
