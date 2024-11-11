Patricia Ann Dye, 74 Published 8:23 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Patricia Ann Dye, affectionately known as Pat, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at the Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 74.

Pat was born on October 3, 1950, in Memphis to the late Paul Read and Dorris Bishop Read.

Pat dedicated a significant portion of her career to the Nike Factory, where she worked diligently as a factory worker for several years. However, her greatest devotion was reserved for her family and home, as she embraced the role of a homemaker with love and commitment.

Pat was an avid reader. She found joy and solace in the pages of countless books that she read. Her passion for literature and reading a great novel was undeniable.

The family Pat leaves behind includes her daughter, Dana Vicory of Batesville; two siblings, Minnie Huffman of Memphis, and Robert Read of Southaven; three grandchildren, Angela Spina, Brandon Whisenhunt, and Michael Farino-Nanney; as well as numerous great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Pat is preceded in death by her husband, James K. Dye; and her daughter, Angela Whisenhunt.

Per Pat’s request, there will be no services held.