Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 12 Published 7:48 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

Tuesday’s game between the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) and South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) going head to head at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 71-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 12.

According to our computer prediction, South Alabama is projected to cover the spread (17.5) versus Ole Miss. The two sides are projected to come in below the 148.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -17.5

Ole Miss -17.5 Point total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -3030, South Alabama +1200

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 71, South Alabama 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. South Alabama

Pick ATS: South Alabama (+17.5)

South Alabama (+17.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

At 74.9 points scored per game and 73.9 points conceded last season, Ole Miss was 134th in the country on offense and 243rd on defense.

With 29.9 rebounds per game and 32.4 rebounds conceded, the Rebels were 310th and 230th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

At 15.1 assists per game last season, Ole Miss was 57th in the nation.

At 7.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc last year, the Rebels were 171st and 34th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Ole Miss was 204th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.5 last season. It was 190th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.8%.

The Rebels attempted 35.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.7% of the Rebels’ buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

South Alabama Performance Insights

Last year South Alabama posted 74 points per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 75.7 points per contest (285th-ranked).

The Jaguars ranked 315th in the country with 29.8 rebounds per contest, but they allowed 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

South Alabama didn’t put up many assists last year, ranking 20th-worst in college basketball with 10.7 assists per game.

With 10.5 turnovers per game, the Jaguars ranked 101st in college basketball. They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 157th in college basketball.

The Jaguars ranked 171st in college basketball with 7.5 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 150th with a 34.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

South Alabama gave up 6.9 threes per game (123rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 31.7% (64th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by South Alabama last season, 63.3% of them were two-pointers (71.4% of the team’s made baskets) and 36.7% were threes (28.6%).

