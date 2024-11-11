NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 12 Published 9:26 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

Today’s NBA slate has a lot in store. Among the contests is the Miami Heat playing the Detroit Pistons.

Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 12

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Magic -6.5

Magic -6.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 6.9 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 6.9 points) Total: 213.5 points

213.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.1 total projected points)

Over (218.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -1.5

Heat -1.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.8 total projected points)

Over (217.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN

FDSDET and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Celtics -14.5

Celtics -14.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 17.4 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 17.4 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)

Over (233.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Spread: 76ers -1.5

76ers -1.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Bucks -7.5

Bucks -7.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 6.8 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 6.8 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)

Over (232.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: TSN and FDSWI

TSN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -2.5

Suns -2.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)

Over (225.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily

KJZZ and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors -2.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.5 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 9.5 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)

Over (227.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -8.5

Timberwolves -8.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 7.2 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 7.2 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)

Over (222.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSN

KATU and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.