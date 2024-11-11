NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 12
Published 9:26 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
Today’s NBA slate has a lot in store. Among the contests is the Miami Heat playing the Detroit Pistons.
Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 12
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Magic -6.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
- Total: 213.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Celtics -14.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 17.4 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: 76ers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Bucks -7.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 6.8 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -2.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Warriors -2.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.5 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -8.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 7.2 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
