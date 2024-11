Michael Leslie “Mike” Wilson, 63 Published 2:03 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

Michael Leslie “Mike” Wilson, 63, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A service to celebrate Mike’s life will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Black Jack Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the service time.