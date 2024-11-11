Memphis vs. UAB Nov. 16 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:22 am Monday, November 11, 2024

The Memphis Tigers will take on another AAC opponent when they host the UAB Blazers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Memphis vs. UAB game info

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. UAB statistical matchup

Memphis UAB 432.5 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.2 (70th) 354.1 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.7 (85th) 162.0 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.1 (95th) 270.5 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.1 (38th) 8 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (129th) 17 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (108th)

Memphis leaders

The Tigers’ offense has been driven by Mario Anderson, who has rushed for 977 yards (97.7 yards per carry) and 15 rushing touchdowns.

In addition to the stats he’s produced in the running game, Anderson has 40 receptions (on 48 targets) for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

In 10 games, Seth Henigan has passed for 2,691 yards (269.1 yards per game) to go along with 17 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.1%.

As a runner, Henigan has scrambled for 111 yards (2.0 YPC) and one touchdown.

In 10 games, Roc Taylor has turned 89 targets into 50 receptions, 710 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.

UAB leaders

In nine games, Amare Thomas has 48 catches for 542 yards (60.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

On the ground, Lee Beebe has scored four touchdowns and accumulated 599 yards (66.6 per game).

Beebe also has 24 receptions for 183 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Kameran Shanks has scored four TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 536 yards (59.6 per game).

