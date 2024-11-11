James Lee ”Jimmy” Smith Jr, 82 Published 8:09 am Monday, November 11, 2024

James Lee ”Jimmy” Smith Jr, 82 years young, was born on July 3, 1942, to the late James Lee Sr and Vivian Hardin Smith. Jimmy passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Southaven.

Funeral services will be 11 a.,m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at New Hope Church of God in Batesville, with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

He was a Christian of the Methodist faith, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Everyone that knew Jimmy knew they were in for a sometimes lengthy but meaningful conversation. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was truly a friend to all.

Being originally from the Delta, he was a lover of Blues music.

He was an Exchange Club member in Batesville for many years, serving as President several times. He considered it a privilege to be able to honor the fallen veterans of our county by making sure their names were displayed on our downtown memorial in a timely fashion. A labor of love that he took very seriously, only passing the torch to another when he was no longer able to do it. He was also a longtime member of the Panola County Genealogical Society.

He was the owner of Jimmy Smith Pawn Shop and Trading Post in Batesville since 1988, where all were welcome to pull up a chair for coffee and enjoy racing stories.

He was passionate about drag racing, a hobby that he shared with his family. It began at the age of 16. For over 60 years, racing allowed him to form long and lasting relationships that he dearly treasured.

Many of life’s lessons were learned and shared during his racing career as a result of the sport that he truly loved. He was Track Champion in 2019 in Memphis for the 7.0 Index Class as well as owner and manager of Greenville Dragway. He raced the same 1967 Chevrolet Camero that he named, Misty Blue, known to the racing world as # 4621, since 1979.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Frances Malchow Smith, three children, Tracy Smith (Patricia) of McComb, Melanie Stogner (Richie) of Tylertown, and Kenny Malchow of Rock Hill, SC; eleven grandchildren, James Carson Smith, Chris Tidwell, Madison Baize, David Stogner, Devin Stogner, Donovan Stogner, Amber Rabon, Cassidy Malchow, Tyler Smith, Bella Smith, and Gage Allen; nine great grandchildren, Sadie Beth and Slater Smith, Silas Lashlee, Warren, Harlee, and Daelyn Tidwell, Sophia Ash, Mathew Bruce, Jimmy and Leo Stogner; one sister, Monnie Beth Toole, one nephew, Hank Toole, and a host of very close friends that he treated as family.

As Jimmy would say at the end of his texts and posts, Later 4621 racing.