How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12

Published 4:48 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ranked squads are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule for 10 games, including the Pittsburgh Panthers taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Texas Eagles at No. 25 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Pepperdine Waves at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Wofford Terriers at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Charlotte 49ers at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at North Carolina A&T Aggies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at UT Martin Skyhawks

Southern Jaguars at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

CSU Northridge Matadors at No. 3 USC Trojans

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

