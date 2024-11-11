How to Watch the NBA Today, November 12
Published 10:28 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
The Dallas Mavericks versus the Golden State Warriors is one of eight strong options on today’s NBA card.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding today’s NBA action here. Take a look at the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 12
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
