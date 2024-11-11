How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12
Published 7:49 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
There are five games featuring an SEC team on Tuesday in college basketball action.
Today’s SEC Games
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Wofford Terriers at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Middle Tennessee Raiders at Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Chicago State Cougars at Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Tulane Green Wave at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
