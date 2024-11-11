How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12 Published 7:49 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

AAC teams are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Charlotte 49ers squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

North Texas Eagles at No. 25 Oregon Ducks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Charlotte 49ers at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Temple Owls at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: FloSports

UAB Blazers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Tulane Green Wave at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.