How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12

Published 7:49 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 12

AAC teams are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Charlotte 49ers squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

North Texas Eagles at No. 25 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Charlotte 49ers at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Temple Owls at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloSports

UAB Blazers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET

Tulane Green Wave at Missouri Tigers

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 12

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 12

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 12

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 12

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Monday, November 11

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow