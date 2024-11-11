How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12
Published 7:49 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
AAC teams are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Charlotte 49ers squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Today’s AAC Games
North Texas Eagles at No. 25 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Charlotte 49ers at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Temple Owls at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloSports
UAB Blazers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
Tulane Green Wave at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
