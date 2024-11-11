College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 11

Published 12:47 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 11

The AAC college basketball lineup on Monday, which includes the Alcorn State Braves versus the Tulane Green Wave, should provide some fireworks — continue reading for picks against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Alcorn State +17.5 vs. Tulane

  • Matchup: Alcorn State Braves at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulane -17.5
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 11

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 11

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 11

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 11

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, November 11

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, November 11

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Monday, November 11

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, November 11

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow