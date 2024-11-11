Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on November 11
Published 5:26 am Monday, November 11, 2024
The Colorado Avalanche’s Mikko Rantanen and the Nashville Predators’ Ryan O’Reilly are two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.
Purchase tickets for this matchup at StubHub!
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Monday, November 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-152)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Avalanche Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Nathan MacKinnon
|15
|7
|22
|29
|Cale Makar
|15
|6
|18
|24
|Mikko Rantanen
|15
|8
|12
|20
|Casey Mittelstadt
|15
|6
|10
|16
|Ross Colton
|10
|8
|1
|9
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|15
|8
|5
|13
|Roman Josi
|15
|1
|9
|10
|Ryan O’Reilly
|15
|3
|7
|10
|Jonathan Marchessault
|15
|3
|6
|9
|Gustav Nyquist
|15
|5
|3
|8
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Avalanche score the ninth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 52 this season.
- Colorado is ranked 30th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 59 (3.9 per game).
- The Avalanche have the NHL’s second-best power-play conversion rate at 34.62%.
- The Predators have the league’s 28th-ranked scoring offense (37 total goals, 2.5 per game).
- Nashville’s 50 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (23.08%) ranks 10th-best in the league.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.