Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on November 11

Published 5:26 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Colorado Avalanche’s Mikko Rantanen and the Nashville Predators’ Ryan O’Reilly are two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Avalanche Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Nathan MacKinnon 15 7 22 29
Cale Makar 15 6 18 24
Mikko Rantanen 15 8 12 20
Casey Mittelstadt 15 6 10 16
Ross Colton 10 8 1 9
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 15 8 5 13
Roman Josi 15 1 9 10
Ryan O’Reilly 15 3 7 10
Jonathan Marchessault 15 3 6 9
Gustav Nyquist 15 5 3 8

Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Avalanche score the ninth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 52 this season.
  • Colorado is ranked 30th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 59 (3.9 per game).
  • The Avalanche have the NHL’s second-best power-play conversion rate at 34.62%.
  • The Predators have the league’s 28th-ranked scoring offense (37 total goals, 2.5 per game).
  • Nashville’s 50 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
  • The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (23.08%) ranks 10th-best in the league.

