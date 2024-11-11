AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12 Published 8:16 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

The available options on the Week 12 college football schedule include AAC teams involved in six games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Charlotte (+3) against South Florida is the best bet against the spread, while betting the total in the Florida Atlantic vs. Temple matchup carries the best value. See more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 12 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Charlotte +3 vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers

South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Charlotte by 2.6 points

Charlotte by 2.6 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Memphis -14.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers

UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 18.3 points

Memphis by 18.3 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 8:00 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: North Texas -2.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at UTSA Roadrunners

North Texas Mean Green at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: North Texas by 6.3 points

North Texas by 6.3 points Date/Time: Nov. 15 at 8:00 PM ET

Nov. 15 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Temple -2.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Temple by 4.8 points

Temple by 4.8 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 2:00 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Navy +6.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Navy Midshipmen

Tulane Green Wave at Navy Midshipmen Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 4.8 points

Tulane by 4.8 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 12 AAC Total Bets

Over 50.5 – Florida Atlantic vs. Temple

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls Projected Total: 56 points

56 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 2:00 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 72.5 – North Texas vs. UTSA

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at UTSA Roadrunners

North Texas Mean Green at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Total: 68 points

68 points Date/Time: Nov. 15 at 8:00 PM ET

Nov. 15 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 54.5 – Tulane vs. Navy

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Navy Midshipmen

Tulane Green Wave at Navy Midshipmen Projected Total: 58.5 points

58.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 52.5 – South Florida vs. Charlotte

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers

South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers Projected Total: 55.1 points

55.1 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 62.5 – UAB vs. Memphis

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers

UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers Projected Total: 60.5 points

60.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 8:00 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 12 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Army 9-0 (7-0 AAC) 35.2 / 10.3 419.9 / 273.9 Tulane 8-2 (6-0 AAC) 41.0 / 18.7 442.0 / 308.9 Navy 7-2 (5-1 AAC) 35.7 / 22.2 396.0 / 386.3 Memphis 8-2 (4-2 AAC) 33.5 / 23.1 432.5 / 354.1 East Carolina 5-4 (3-2 AAC) 32.4 / 26.8 417.9 / 393.2 North Texas 5-4 (2-3 AAC) 36.6 / 34.3 500.4 / 433.3 South Florida 4-5 (2-3 AAC) 25.2 / 28.8 368.9 / 429.3 UTSA 4-5 (2-3 AAC) 29.3 / 32.6 426.1 / 381.1 Charlotte 3-6 (2-3 AAC) 21.3 / 34.2 327.8 / 417.3 Rice 3-7 (2-4 AAC) 21.7 / 23.7 334.8 / 322.0 Temple 2-7 (1-4 AAC) 19.2 / 37.2 302.6 / 416.3 UAB 2-7 (1-4 AAC) 25.4 / 35.0 395.2 / 389.7 Tulsa 3-6 (1-4 AAC) 24.8 / 38.4 383.7 / 449.4 Florida Atlantic 2-7 (0-5 AAC) 22.9 / 32.2 370.1 / 428.8

Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.