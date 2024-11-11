AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
Published 8:16 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
The available options on the Week 12 college football schedule include AAC teams involved in six games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Charlotte (+3) against South Florida is the best bet against the spread, while betting the total in the Florida Atlantic vs. Temple matchup carries the best value. See more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.
Best Week 12 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Charlotte +3 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Charlotte by 2.6 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: Memphis -14.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 18.3 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: North Texas -2.5 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: North Texas by 6.3 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 15 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Temple -2.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Temple by 4.8 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: Navy +6.5 vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 4.8 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 12 AAC Total Bets
Over 50.5 – Florida Atlantic vs. Temple
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls
- Projected Total: 56 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 72.5 – North Texas vs. UTSA
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Total: 68 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 15 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 54.5 – Tulane vs. Navy
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 58.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 52.5 – South Florida vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Total: 55.1 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 62.5 – UAB vs. Memphis
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Total: 60.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 12 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Army
|9-0 (7-0 AAC)
|35.2 / 10.3
|419.9 / 273.9
|Tulane
|8-2 (6-0 AAC)
|41.0 / 18.7
|442.0 / 308.9
|Navy
|7-2 (5-1 AAC)
|35.7 / 22.2
|396.0 / 386.3
|Memphis
|8-2 (4-2 AAC)
|33.5 / 23.1
|432.5 / 354.1
|East Carolina
|5-4 (3-2 AAC)
|32.4 / 26.8
|417.9 / 393.2
|North Texas
|5-4 (2-3 AAC)
|36.6 / 34.3
|500.4 / 433.3
|South Florida
|4-5 (2-3 AAC)
|25.2 / 28.8
|368.9 / 429.3
|UTSA
|4-5 (2-3 AAC)
|29.3 / 32.6
|426.1 / 381.1
|Charlotte
|3-6 (2-3 AAC)
|21.3 / 34.2
|327.8 / 417.3
|Rice
|3-7 (2-4 AAC)
|21.7 / 23.7
|334.8 / 322.0
|Temple
|2-7 (1-4 AAC)
|19.2 / 37.2
|302.6 / 416.3
|UAB
|2-7 (1-4 AAC)
|25.4 / 35.0
|395.2 / 389.7
|Tulsa
|3-6 (1-4 AAC)
|24.8 / 38.4
|383.7 / 449.4
|Florida Atlantic
|2-7 (0-5 AAC)
|22.9 / 32.2
|370.1 / 428.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.