Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11? Published 11:53 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 2 0 2 21:02 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

