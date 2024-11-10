Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11? Published 11:53 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and four assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:41 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:39 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 17:34 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:03 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 17:34 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

