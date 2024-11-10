Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11?
Published 11:53 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- In five of 15 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 29.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 59 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|15:53
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 4-0
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.