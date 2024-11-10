Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11? Published 11:53 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Filip Forsberg going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In seven of 15 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Avalanche this season in one game (five shots).

Forsberg has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 59 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:00 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:28 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.