Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11?
Published 11:53 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Filip Forsberg going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In seven of 15 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Avalanche this season in one game (five shots).
- Forsberg has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 59 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|2
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Home
|W 4-0
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.