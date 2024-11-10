Week 12 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 9:39 am Sunday, November 10, 2024
Wondering about the best bet among all 55 Football Bowl Subdivision matchups in Week 12? Our pick, in terms of the point spreads, is Colorado at +7.5 — but scroll down, because we have plenty more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities.
See insights and computer predictions for that game and more in this article.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Colorado +7.5 vs. Utah
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Colorado Buffaloes
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colorado by 19.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Nov. 16
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Florida +5.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin: LSU by 2.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Arkansas +16.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texas by 15.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ABC
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.