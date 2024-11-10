Week 12 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 9:39 am Sunday, November 10, 2024

Wondering about the best bet among all 55 Football Bowl Subdivision matchups in Week 12? Our pick, in terms of the point spreads, is Colorado at +7.5 — but scroll down, because we have plenty more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities.

See insights and computer predictions for that game and more in this article.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Watch college football this season on Fubo and ESPN+.

Pick: Colorado +7.5 vs. Utah

Matchup: Utah Utes at Colorado Buffaloes

Utah Utes at Colorado Buffaloes Projected Winner & Margin: Colorado by 19.5 points

Colorado by 19.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Florida +5.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators

LSU Tigers at Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin: LSU by 2.9 points

LSU by 2.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Arkansas +16.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner & Margin: Texas by 15.5 points

Texas by 15.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 16

Nov. 16 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.