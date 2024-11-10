SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 12
Published 1:18 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
Looking for an updated view of the SEC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Alabama
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
- Last Game Result: W 42-13 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Mercer
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 2: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st
- Last Game Result: W 28-10 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Texas
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th
- Last Game Result: W 49-17 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: South Carolina
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
- Last Game Result: W 28-7 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Missouri
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: Georgia
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
- Last Game Result: L 28-10 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: Tennessee
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 65th
- Last Game Result: W 33-14 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
- Last Game Result: L 44-20 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: New Mexico State
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8: LSU
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
- Last Game Result: L 42-13 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: Florida
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
- Last Game Result: L 49-17 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: LSU
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th
- Last Game Result: L 28-7 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: BYE
No. 11: Missouri
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 54th
- Last Game Result: W 30-23 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
- Last Game Result: L 30-23 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: Arkansas
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th
- Last Game Result: L 63-31 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Texas
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
- Last Game Result: L 28-18 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Murray State
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 15: Auburn
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 42nd
- Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
- Last Game Result: L 33-14 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: BYE
