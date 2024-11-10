How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11 Published 4:48 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

There are two games featuring a ranked team on Monday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Florida A&M Rattlers at No. 19 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Drake Bulldogs at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

