How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

Published 12:49 am Sunday, November 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

SEC teams will take the court in three games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the Texas Southern Tigers playing the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas Southern Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alabama State Hornets at LSU Tigers

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 10 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 10 with a free Fubo trial

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow