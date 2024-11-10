How to Watch Ole Miss vs. UAPB Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 10 Published 3:54 am Sunday, November 10, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels (0-1) take the court against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 10, 2024 on SEC Network+.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, you can watch it on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2023-24 Stats

The Rebels outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season (posting 68.5 points per game, 116th in college basketball, and conceding 59.4 per contest, 65th in college basketball) and had a +301 scoring differential.

Last season, Ole Miss was 34th in the nation in rebounds (36.2 per game) and 29th in rebounds conceded (28.0).

Ole Miss was 177th in the nation in turnovers per game (15.0) and 126th in turnovers forced (15.8) last season.

The Rebels made 1.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 3.1 (354th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 4.4.

The Rebels’ 84.1 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 137th in college basketball, and the 72.9 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 27th in college basketball.

UAPB 2023-24 Stats

The Golden Lions’ +172 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 73.0 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (255th in college basketball).

UAPB allowed 35.3 boards per game last season (307th-ranked in college basketball), but it shined by pulling down 37.2 rebounds per contest (19th-best).

With 15.8 turnovers per game, UAPB was 234th in college basketball. It forced 17.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 46th in college basketball.

The Golden Lions hit 5.8 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 29.9% rate (218th in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 their opponents made while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.

The Golden Lions’ 82.7 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 165th in college basketball, and the 76.8 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 82nd in college basketball.

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marquesha Davis 33 14.0 4.7 1.2 1.5 0.6 0.3 Madison Scott 32 12.8 6.4 3.4 0.8 0.6 0.1 Kennedy Todd-Williams 33 10.6 4.9 2.3 1.3 0.6 0.6 Kirsten Deans 6 9.3 3.8 3.8 1.3 0.2 1.3 Snudda Collins 29 9.2 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.6 1.1

UAPB’s Top Players (2023-24)

Golden Lions Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zaay Green 29 16.7 7.6 5.6 2.2 0.6 1.0 Coriah Beck 30 12.7 4.1 2.4 1.2 0.3 1.8 Maya Peat 33 10.5 6.3 0.6 0.6 1.3 0.1 Demetria Shephard 24 8.7 2.3 1.1 1.2 0.4 1.5 Jelissa Reese 26 8.7 4.5 1.5 1.7 0.1 0.0

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

November 10 vs. UAPB at 3:00 PM ET

November 14 at Delaware State at 5:30 PM ET

November 18 vs. Jackson State at 12:00 PM ET

November 25 at Boston College at 5:00 PM ET

November 30 vs. Alabama State at 3:00 PM ET

December 5 at NC State at 7:00 PM ET

UAPB’s Upcoming Schedule

November 10 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

November 18 vs. Texas A&M-Texarkana at 7:00 PM ET

November 20 vs. Arkansas Baptist at 7:00 PM ET

November 23 at Sam Houston at 3:00 PM ET

November 25 at SMU at 8:00 PM ET

December 1 vs. North Alabama at 4:00 PM ET

