How to Watch Memphis vs. Samford Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 10 Published 3:54 am Sunday, November 10, 2024

The Samford Bulldogs (0-2) play the Memphis Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Memphis vs. Samford Game Info

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers were outscored by 1.7 points per game last season (posting 67.6 points per game, 134th in college basketball, while conceding 69.3 per contest, 284th in college basketball) and had a -51 scoring differential.

At 35.1 rebounds per game and 33.5 rebounds conceded, Memphis was 64th and 254th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Memphis was 222nd in the country in turnovers per game (15.6) and 20th-best in turnovers forced (19.3) last season.

The Tigers connected on 1.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 5.5 (205th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 3.9.

The Tigers’ 77.1 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 250th in college basketball, and the 79.0 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 131st in college basketball.

Samford 2023-24 Stats

The Bulldogs were outscored by 2.7 points per game last season (scoring 58.1 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball while giving up 60.8 per contest to rank 87th in college basketball) and had a -82 scoring differential overall.

Samford pulled down 30.8 boards per game (246th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.3 rebounds per contest (243rd-ranked).

Samford averaged 13.7 turnovers per game (94th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (294th-ranked).

The Bulldogs connected on 5.4 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball) at a 30.1% rate (211th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 their opponents made while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs scored 76.4 points per 100 possessions (271st in college basketball), while giving up 80.0 points per 100 possessions (159th in college basketball).

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2.0 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0.0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1.0 0.1 0.9

Samford’s Top Players (2023-24)

Bulldogs Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Carly Heidger 29 9.7 4.9 1.6 0.7 0.7 0.6 Sadie Stetson 30 8.7 2.8 1.2 1.4 0.1 2.2 Masyn Marchbanks 28 8.4 2.6 1.3 1.0 0.0 1.5 Kennedy Langham 30 8.2 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 0.3 Emily Bowman 30 7.9 8.5 0.6 0.2 2.5 0.0

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

November 10 vs. Samford at 3:00 PM ET

November 13 at Ball State at 6:30 PM ET

November 19 vs. SE Louisiana at 8:00 PM ET

November 23 vs. Murray State at 3:00 PM ET

December 1 at East Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

December 8 at Southern Miss at 3:00 PM ET

Samford’s Upcoming Schedule

November 10 at Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

November 14 at Florida State at 6:00 PM ET

November 17 vs. Fisk at 6:00 PM ET

November 19 vs. Montevallo at 12:00 PM ET

November 22 at Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET

November 26 vs. Tennessee Tech at 1:00 PM ET

Start a Fubo free trial to start watching women’s hoops!