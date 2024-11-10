How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10 Published 5:27 am Sunday, November 10, 2024

AAC teams are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for one game, the SE Louisiana Lions playing the UAB Blazers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

SE Louisiana Lions at UAB Blazers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.