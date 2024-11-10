How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 11 Published 11:46 am Sunday, November 10, 2024

Before the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET in Monday’s contest between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators, here are the best bets you should be considering, whether you’re wanting to place a single wager or have your sights set on putting together a parlay.

Avalanche vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 6.6 goals)

This season, Colorado games have gone over this one’s 6.5-goal over/under 11 times.

So far this season, six games Nashville has played finished with over 6.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 5.9 goals per game, 0.5599999999999996 less than the over/under set for this contest.

This game’s over/under is 0.8 less than the 7.3 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Avalanche Moneyline: -146

The Avalanche have been victorious in six of their 10 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.0%).

Colorado is 5-3 (victorious in 62.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -146 or shorter.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied probability of 59.3% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +123

Nashville is yet to win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in five opportunities).

The Predators have not won a match with moneyline odds of +123 or longer (in one such game).

Nashville has a 44.8% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Colorado 4, Nashville 3

Avalanche Points Leaders

Nathan MacKinnon has been important to Colorado’s offense this season, racking up 29 points in 15 games.

Cale Makar has 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

With 20 points through 15 games (eight goals and 12 assists), Mikko Rantanen has been an important part of Colorado’s offense this season.

In the eight games Alexandar Georgiev has played this season, his save percentage is .852, 63rd in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s eight goals and five assists in 15 matchups give him 13 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Roman Josi is a top scorer for Nashville, with 10 total points this season. He has scored one goal and provided nine assists in 15 games.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) this season.

Juuse Saros has a 4-7-1 record this season, with a .911 save percentage (16th in the league). In 12 games, he has 317 saves, and has conceded 31 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Avalanche’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/5/2024 Kraken W 6-3 Home -185 11/7/2024 Jets L 1-0 Away +122 11/9/2024 Hurricanes W 6-4 Home +110 11/11/2024 Predators – Home -146 11/13/2024 Kings – Home – 11/15/2024 Capitals – Home – 11/18/2024 Flyers – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/6/2024 Capitals L 3-2 Away +102 11/7/2024 Panthers L 6-2 Away +184 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club W 4-0 Home -160 11/11/2024 Avalanche – Away +123 11/14/2024 Oilers – Away – 11/15/2024 Flames – Away – 11/17/2024 Canucks – Away –

Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

