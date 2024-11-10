AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 12
Published 1:18 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
As we head into Week 12 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Tulane
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 99th
- Last Game Result: W 52-6 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Navy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Army
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 133rd
- Last Game Result: W 14-3 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Navy
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th
- Last Game Result: W 28-7 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Memphis
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
- Last Game Result: W 27-20 vs Rice
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: UAB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: North Texas
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th
- Last Game Result: L 14-3 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ UTSA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 15
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: East Carolina
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 124th
- Last Game Result: W 49-14 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Tulsa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: South Florida
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 71st
- Last Game Result: L 28-7 vs Navy
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Charlotte
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 8: Charlotte
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th
- Last Game Result: L 34-3 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: South Florida
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 9: Rice
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 74th
- Last Game Result: L 27-20 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: BYE
No. 10: UTSA
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 114th
- Last Game Result: W 44-36 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: North Texas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 15
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11: UAB
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd
- Last Game Result: L 31-23 vs UConn
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Temple
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 91st
- Last Game Result: L 52-6 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 13: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 104th
- Last Game Result: L 49-14 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Temple
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 14: Tulsa
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th
- Last Game Result: L 59-21 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: East Carolina
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
