AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 12

Published 1:18 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

As we head into Week 12 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

AAC Power Rankings

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Tulane

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 99th
  • Last Game Result: W 52-6 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Navy
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Army

  • Current Record: 9-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 133rd
  • Last Game Result: W 14-3 vs North Texas

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Navy

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th
  • Last Game Result: W 28-7 vs South Florida

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Tulane
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Memphis

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
  • Last Game Result: W 27-20 vs Rice

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: UAB
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: North Texas

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th
  • Last Game Result: L 14-3 vs Army

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ UTSA
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: East Carolina

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 124th
  • Last Game Result: W 49-14 vs Florida Atlantic

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Tulsa
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: South Florida

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 71st
  • Last Game Result: L 28-7 vs Navy

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Charlotte
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 8: Charlotte

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th
  • Last Game Result: L 34-3 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: South Florida
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 9: Rice

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 74th
  • Last Game Result: L 27-20 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: UTSA

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 114th
  • Last Game Result: W 44-36 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: North Texas
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: UAB

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd
  • Last Game Result: L 31-23 vs UConn

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Memphis
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Temple

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 91st
  • Last Game Result: L 52-6 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13: Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 104th
  • Last Game Result: L 49-14 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Temple
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th
  • Last Game Result: L 59-21 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: East Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Power Rankings

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 12

AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 11

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 11

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 10

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow