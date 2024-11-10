AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 12 Published 1:18 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

As we head into Week 12 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Tulane

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 99th

99th Last Game Result: W 52-6 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Navy

@ Navy Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Army

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

9-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 133rd

133rd Last Game Result: W 14-3 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Navy

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

7-2 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th

110th Last Game Result: W 28-7 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Memphis

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

8-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd

123rd Last Game Result: W 27-20 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: UAB

UAB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: North Texas

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

5-4 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th

105th Last Game Result: L 14-3 vs Army

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 15

8:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 15 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: East Carolina

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

5-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 124th

124th Last Game Result: W 49-14 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Tulsa

@ Tulsa Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 14

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: South Florida

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 71st

71st Last Game Result: L 28-7 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Charlotte

@ Charlotte Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 8: Charlotte

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

3-6 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th

28th Last Game Result: L 34-3 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: South Florida

South Florida Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 9: Rice

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-7 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 74th

74th Last Game Result: L 27-20 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: UTSA

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 114th

114th Last Game Result: W 44-36 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 15

8:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 15 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: UAB

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-7 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd

83rd Last Game Result: L 31-23 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Temple

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9

2-7 | 3-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 91st

91st Last Game Result: L 52-6 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-7 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 104th

104th Last Game Result: L 49-14 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Temple

@ Temple Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

3-6 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th

126th Last Game Result: L 59-21 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: East Carolina

East Carolina Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 14

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

