Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 4:34 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

Tyjae Spears was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tennessee Titans match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Take a look at Spears’ stats on this page.

Entering Week 10, Spears has 33 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.5 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 12 receptions (12 targets) for 76 yards.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Spears appears on the injury report this week (full participation in practice, hamstring). He does not have a game status listed as of now.

The Titans have two other running backs on the injury list this week: Tony Pollard (LP/foot): 142 Rush Att; 622 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 24 Rec; 135 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Julius Chestnut (questionable/foot): 16 Rush Att; 71 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 10, 2024

November 10, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Chargers -7.5

Chargers -7.5 Total: 39 points

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 33 114 1 3.5 12 12 76 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 27 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.