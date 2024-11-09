Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Published 4:34 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tyjae Spears was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tennessee Titans match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Take a look at Spears’ stats on this page.

Entering Week 10, Spears has 33 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.5 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 12 receptions (12 targets) for 76 yards.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

  • Spears appears on the injury report this week (full participation in practice, hamstring). He does not have a game status listed as of now.
  • The Titans have two other running backs on the injury list this week:
    • Tony Pollard (LP/foot): 142 Rush Att; 622 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 24 Rec; 135 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
    • Julius Chestnut (questionable/foot): 16 Rush Att; 71 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Titans vs. Chargers Game Info

  • Game Day: November 10, 2024
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Spread: Chargers -7.5
  • Total: 39 points

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
33 114 1 3.5 12 12 76 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0
Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0
Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0
Week 4 @Dolphins 15 39 1 2 0 0
Week 6 @Colts 6 27 0 0 0 0

