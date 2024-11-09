Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, November 10
Published 7:30 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
Three games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Indiana 92, Eastern Illinois 68
- Projected Favorite: Indiana by 23.3 points
- Pick ATS: Eastern Illinois (+27.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- TV Channel: B1G+
- Live Stream: B1G+
No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 74, Arizona State 73
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 0.2 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona State (+17.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Spokane, Washington
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Creighton Bluejays vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Creighton 104, Fairleigh Dickinson 81
- Projected Favorite: Creighton by 23.5 points
- Pick ATS: Fairleigh Dickinson (+34.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
