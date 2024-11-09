Titans vs. Chargers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 10 Published 3:36 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

At SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, the Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans, starting at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Chargers should be victorious, according to our computer model — continue scrolling to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

On defense, the Chargers have been a top-five unit, ranking best by giving up only 12.6 points per game. They rank 24th on offense (19.9 points per game). In terms of points scored the Titans rank 27th in the NFL (17.5 points per game), and they are 27th on defense (26.6 points allowed per contest).

Titans vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (-7.5) Toss Up (39) Chargers 29, Titans 9

Titans Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 25.0% chance to win.

Tennessee has covered just once in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Titans have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

In 2024, four Tennessee games have gone over the point total.

This season, Titans games have resulted in an average scoring total of 40.6, which is 1.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Chargers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Chargers a 78.9% chance to win.

Los Angeles has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

Los Angeles games have hit the over just once this season.

The average total for Chargers games this season has been 40, one point higher than the total for this game.

Titans vs. Chargers 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chargers 19.9 12.6 19.3 11.7 20.2 13.2 Titans 17.5 26.6 17 22.8 18 30.5

